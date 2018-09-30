Popular Women’s Star Makes WWE NXT Debut

One of the top women independent wrestling stars made her debut for the WWE NXT brand on Saturday night in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mia Yim, who also competed in the Mae Young Classic this year and last year, defeated Aliyah at the NXT show, marking her first match at an NXT event. She’s expected to be a focal point for the brand moving forward and definitely has a bright future when it comes to prospects for her on the main roster in the next couple of years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see some photos of Yim’s debut below courtesy of social media.

I got to see @MiaYim at this year’s Mae Young Classic and chanted #PleaseSignMia and now I got to see her make her #NXTFtPierce debut pic.twitter.com/2fHZS6uOwV — Demetri ✖トーマス (@DemetriThomasX) September 30, 2018

It was pretty obvious that Yim was happy with her debut, judging from the tweet below.

I’m living the best life. 💙 — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) September 30, 2018

It would seem likely that Yim will make her NXT television debut at the next round of TV tapings. In last year’s Mae Young Classic, she lost in the second round to Shayna Baszler. This year, she has advanced to the second round to face Kaitlyn.