Michelle McCool, Wife of The Undertaker, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another name associate with the wrestling world has tested positive for COVID-19. Michelle McCool, former WWE Diva's Champion, revealed on Instagram that she recently tested positive and is recovering. McCool is the wife of WWE legend The Undertaker. She noted that she is the only person in her household that has tested positive, so at this point, The Undertaker is in the clear. McCool also said that she is unaware of where she picked up the virus and that she is only experiencing very mild symptoms.

You can see her post below:

Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ....soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! [hands raised emoji] Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it!

Blessed to have mild symptoms...super blessed I'm the only one in our home who has it.... & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8' long "COVID Communication telephone!" I'd give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y'all stay safe & healthy!#daddyholdingdownthefort #blessed #praying #grateful [heart emoji]

WWE presents the 2021 Royal Rumble in just over two weeks, live on the WWE Network. The updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 card is as follows:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg WWE Universal Title - Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and 24 others TBA

