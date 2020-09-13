Mick Foley Explains Why He Spoke Out Against Donald Trump This Week

Mick Foley has never been one to shield his political views too closely to his vest. Foley has long publicly acknowledged that he leans Democratic and has supported several Democratic candidates for office over time. That said, despite Donald Trump being one of the most controversial presidents in recent American history, Foley has stayed relatively quiet about the man who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and now finds himself in the Oval Office.

However, that changed this week. Following the publication of excerpts and audio recordings tied to the upcoming book Rage by legendary journalist Bob Woodward, Foley felt as though he couldn't hold back any longer.

Audio snippets were released from some of the interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump in preparation for the book, including audio of Trump acknowledging that he intentionally misled the American public on the dangers of COVID-19. Trump was also recorded talking about how the virus could be passed between children and was several times more deadly than the flu, despite saying the opposite publicly.

On Tuesday, Foley tweeted out some pretty pointed comments directed at the current president in response.

#TrumpKew - and now YOU KNOW #TrumpKnew Explain to me, anyone, how you can continue to support this man. https://t.co/OAs6jMUF0n — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 9, 2020

I did not intend to get THIS involved in the 2020 election...but there is simply TOO MUCH to lose to stay quiet If he loses these states - #ARIZONA #GEORGIA #TEXAS #NorthCarolina - this President is through. Please donate now: https://t.co/mfEpeZP9Xxhttps://t.co/bt7mVAoFrx — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 10, 2020

In an interview this week with People, Foley spoke about speaking out against Trump.

"I do think this is a matter between right and wrong," Foley said. "I think that democracy's at stake. ... I really do feel like future generations are going to study this period of time and wonder how we stood by and let so much go wrong. I want to be on the right side of history."

Foley also went on to explain his frustrations with mask wearing being made political here in the United States.

"I said, 'I'm wearing this to keep you safe,'" Foley recalled. "I don't know, we've lost something along the way. And it's been aided and abetted by the president, who seems way more concerned with being re-elected than he does with keeping us safe.

"Deep down, I need to feel like I'm doing what I can. I know the country's very divided and I have a pretty diverse following. But as things progressed in this administration, I just felt like we were going down a really bad and dangerous path. I just wanted to have some public record for my own children and grandchildren to point to decades down the road to show that their father, or their grandfather, at least tried to do something."