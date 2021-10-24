Bound for Glory: Major New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star is Coming to Impact Wrestling Soon

It was announced during Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event that major New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki is coming to Impact Wrestling soon! Bound For Glory is one of the hugest events for Impact, so fans always make sure to check it out for any major potential arrivals. While not exactly an arrival just yet, there was one major announcement that definitely has fans of New Japan Pro-Wrestling talking as yet another one of their stars is making their way to the Impact Wrestling roster soon.

Unfortunately, the promo reel showing off some of Minoru Suzuki’s biggest moments announced that he was only coming to Impact with a vague “Coming Soon.” Still, considering Suzuki’s career and some of the other New Japan Pro-Wrestling spillover we have seen in Impact Wrestling, it’s a lot to be excited about. Suzuki’s been on a wild run through the United States, and it seems like he’s got his sights set on another huge promotion after his run ins with All Elite Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made a major effort this year to work with other United States promotions, and those promotions have been equally as welcoming to that roster. We have seen a few notable stars make the jump to various promotions over the last few months (with Jay White previously coming to Impact Wrestling earlier this year, and Bullet Club members competing in this newest pay-per-view), so the sky’s the limit for how far this could go.

As for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, the full card and results break down as such:

The Inspiration def. Decay (Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships)

Trey Miguel def. Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo (Impact X Division Championship)

Jordynne Grace def John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, Chelsea Green, and Madison Rayne (Impact Digital Media Championship)

Violent By Design vs. Heath and Rhino

Moose wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Good Brothers def. FinJuice and Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo

Deonna Purazzo (C) vs. Mickie James (Impact Knockouts Championship)

Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander (Impact World Championship)



How do you feel about Minoru Suzuki coming to Impact Wrestling soon? How have you liked his run through the United States so far? Let us know all of your thoughts on this and everything New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and more in the comments!