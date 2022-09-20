MJF Says CM Punk's Situation "Didn't Affect" His AEW Return

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at the conclusion of AEW All Out. While the surprise appearance was quickly overshadowed by CM Punk's press conference and the chaos that ensued moments after, it only took one segment on AEW Dynamite three days later for the Salt of the Earth to get the wrestling world's attention once again. Even without a true match under his belt since AEW Double or Nothing in May, MJF's moments on the microphone have been enough to keep all eyes on his every movement.

With his return to AEW programming has come his return to social media as well. Beyond the verbal spars with some top names across the professional wrestling landscape, MJF has resumed doing lengthy interviews and has subsequently given insight into the circumstances surrounding his comeback.

While he has offered "no comment" on Punk's presser or the fight that followed it, MJF did certify that he was unfazed by the controversy.

"It didn't affect me one bit," MJF said on Barstool Rasslin'. "Did you hear the pop I got on Dynamite the following week? I made the Road Warrior pop. It's not the Road Warrior pop anymore, it's the MJF pop. It's done. It's over. It's the MJF pop."

As of this writing, MJF's next moves remain unknown. It appeared that he was set to be on a collision course with Punk based on how AEW All Out concluded, but due to both Punk's injury and the situation regarding the press conference, plans have shifted. Even though MJF has made his disdain for Jon Moxley and his hunger for the AEW World Title known in recent promos, he is not currently scheduled for any segments on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

That said, many have speculated that MJF could walk out of Arthur Ashe Stadium with the gold. As the winner of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, MJF holds the right to challenge for the AEW Title whenever he pleases. It's unclear if MJF can "cash in" this chip in a similar manner to WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase or if he has to declare ahead of time when he wants his title shot.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam goes down this Wednesday, September 21st, and is set to be headlined by Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Title.