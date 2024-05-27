MJF Praises Swerve Strickland, Teases Having "Absolutely Massive" AEW Feud With Him (Exclusive)

MJF has a score to settle with Adam Cole. The self-proclaimed generational talent returned to AEW at AEW Double or Nothing and set his sights on his former friend, striking him with a low blow and a brainbuster. Cole is partially responsible for MJF losing the AEW World Championship at AEW Worlds End this past December, a loss that ended his record-setting title reign at 406 days. When it comes to getting his hands back on that prize, current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland teased that MJF has some work to do before he is willing to give him a title match.

This past December, MJF spoke with ComicBook and shared high praise for Swerve, applauding his ability to transcend the squared circle.

"I think Shane Strickland has all the momentum in the world. He used to not be very good at talking. He's clearly proven that's not the case anymore," MJF said. "He is broken outside of the proverbial glass bubble of professional wrestling fandom and has become a part of cultural zeitgeist. There are names that I would like to add to my hit list as far as guys that I got to be inside the squared circle with, whether it be bumping microphones or bumping 'em in the f--king ring with my fist. Strickland is one of them."

Days before this interview, MJF confronted Swerve at his locker room when he suspected that Swerve and his then-faction Mogul Embassy were behind the devil mask attacks on him. That segment drew big praise from fans, as many likened their first encounter as a premonition to what awaits down the line.

"A feud between me and Shane Strickland is absolutely massive. I think if me and him, that was just a taste that three minutes of us talking backstage, imagine us in the ring in front of thousands of people, whether that's on the microphone or bell to bell," MJF continued. "I think that does numbers and I think that sells merch and sells tickets. I'm a massive fan of Shane Strickland as a professional wrestler. As a human being? I think he's a little b---h."

While MJF and Swerve Strickland are on the younger side of the business, they have both been in the game long enough to be considered veterans. As a result, both have leveled up drastically since joining AEW, and MJF has noticed.

"What I like most about Shane is he's like me. We both very easily could have rested on our laurels and on our God-given ability," MJF said. "My God-given ability was my gift of gab. He's God-given ability was his athleticism. We've both managed to upgrade by working on our weaknesses until they became strengths. I respect him for that.

"This is coming from one of the best promos in the history of the business, me, and I don't think that that's an unfair thing to say as I've cut some of the most legendary promos this sport has ever seen: I think Shane Strickland is on my level as far as talking goes," MJF added. "Is he on my level in the ring? No. I'd love a chance to prove that I would beat him. I think I'd beat him pretty handedly. I think it'd be a very fun match for the fans because it's something that the fans want to see. He's still a b---h, though."

