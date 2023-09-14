MJF Delivers His Own Version of "Steiner Math" Ahead of AEW Grand Slam 2023

MJF cut a pretaped promo on this week's AEW Dynamite ahead of his AEW World Championship defense at AEW Grand Slam 2023. After tearing into Roderick Strong for his behavior in recent months, Friedman turned his attention to his other potential opponent, Samoa Joe. He admitted his neck was still injured, but he vowed to choke "The Samoan Submission Machine" out. He then delivered his own version of the "Steiner Math" promo, explaining how the numbers don't lie when it comes to him being the AEW World Champion, fighting in his home state of New York and having Adam Cole by his side.

Friedman first won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022 from Jon Moxley thanks to some outside interference from William Regal. As he inches closer to holding the title for a full year, "The Devil" has beaten the likes of Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ethan Page and Cole.

With #AEW Grand Slam just around the corner and the #AEW World Championship on the line, the champion MJF gives us his "MJF Math" on his possible opponents, Samoa Joe & Roderick Strong.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/XW4ObylNTY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023

Scott Steiner on The Steiner Math Legacy

The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion famously delivered the original promo ahead of the Sacrifice pay-per-view for TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling). He was asked about the promo becoming a meme during a 2022 interview.

"No, I don't think you can ever do an interview and think it's gonna last forever the way it did. But no, It took off. People still enjoy it today. So, it's great and It made sense," Steiner said.

Joe revealed in an interview with Under The Ring earlier this year that it took two takes to get the promo taped because Petey Williams kept cracking up.

"I was there for it live and it was hilarious," Joe said. "I was standing on the other side of the camera guy, laughing. To Scott's credit, I think it was only a two-take go and I think the first take was just because maybe Petey (Williams) broke because nobody was really expecting it. It was hilarious. Still is."

AEW Grand Slam 2023 Card (Sept. 20)