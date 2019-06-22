Mojo Rawley Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

Don’t expect to see Mojo Rawley in any wrestling promotion other than WWE for the next several years.

The former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner recently re-signed with WWE according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Though the terms of the deal have not been released, an educated guess would be that the deal is for somewhere in the neighborhood of five years.

WWE has reportedly been offering the majority of their talent new deals at five years of late, likely due to the start-up of AEW and there being another viable wrestling promotion with lucrative deals now in the playing field. If an all-out wrestling war between the companies comes to fruition, five years is a long time to have a performer locked up and off the open market.

Rawley has rarely been utilized since jumping to the main roster. He has recently undergone a character transformation, shooting some vignettes backstage where he wears war paint and talks into a mirror. However, those video promos have not turned into any kind of a push in front of the live television audience as of yet.

Undoubtedly, Rawley’s main roster highlight was winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017. New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski was involved in the finish of the match as well, sharing the ring with Rawley in celebration.

Outside of that battle royal victory, Rawley had a tag team with with Zack Ryder (The Hype Bros) that was moderately successful, but that has pretty much been the extent to his successes in WWE. One would hope the company follows up on the recent vignettes and makeover, especially now that he has re-signed with the promotion.

Rawley, real name Dean Muhtadi, first signed with WWE back in 2012. He made his WWE NXT television debut in 2013.