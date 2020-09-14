WWE's Randy Orton Announces New Clothing Line

✖

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has announced the launch of his new clothing line, Slthr. A couple of weeks ago, Orton shared a mysterious tease with fans of a strange snake video. Noting that it was "finally happening," Orton soon followed this up with another image of a snake. Being as this ties into his WWE persona, fans had no real idea what to make of these teases and had been racking their brains over what this could actually be. As it turns out, Randy Orton was teasing a new clothing line inspired by snakes.

Orton took to Instagram to confirm the announcement of this new collection, Slthr, with a sample of one of the items. This T-shirt is only one of the items revealed for this collection thus far as the official Instagram for Slthr, which you can find here if interested, teases more T-shirt designs, hoodies, and even sleeveless hoodies like Orton wears to the ring for each of his matches.

You can find a couple of examples below, and find the official website for the collection at the link here. It is currently not active at the time of this writing, nor has there been any release date, price, or other information announced for the clothing collection as of yet. First is Orton's original announcement post:

Randy Orton is currently sitting as one of the top heels in WWE Monday Night Raw, and has even earned yet another title opportunity against currently WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Orton failed to win the title the first time around during WWE SummerSlam, but he might have a lot better luck the second time around.

What did you think of Randy Orton's new clothing collection announcement? Did you expect to see this kind of announcement when you saw that original teaser video? Thinking of picking up one of these items? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!