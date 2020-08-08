MVP Announces He Has Signed New WWE Contract

MVP has confirmed that he has re-signed with WWE and will be staying with the company for the foreseeable future. MVP returned to WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. That appearance, as well as a match against Rey Mysterio the following night on Raw, was to be a short term thing. At least as television was concerned. MVP was supposed to work behind the scenes moving forward. However, he has found himself more involved with television of late, including a feud with Apollo Crews over the U.S. Championship. The two will wrestle at SummerSlam for the title.

MVP announced the news on Instagram with the following post.

Tonight, I'm drinking "the good stuff". Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai! 🥃 NOW... it's official!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 305 MVP (@the305mvp) on Aug 7, 2020 at 6:35pm PDT

We've gotta say: excellent choice of whiskey.

WWE presents SummerSlam on Sunday, August 23rd. The card so far is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Winner of the Triple Brand Battle Royal

Bayley (c) vs. Winner of the Triple Brand Battle Royal WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza WWE U.S. Championship Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of WWE SummerSlam on August 23rd, as well as all of the news leading up to the event.

Which match at SummerSlam are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below! Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW, and check out my podcast Top Rope Nation for a twice-weekly discussion on the world of pro wrestling.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.