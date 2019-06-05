Natalya, Alexa Bliss Reportedly Traveling to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown

WWE’s Super ShowDown event on Friday marks the third show as part of the 10-year deal with the Saudi Arabia general sports authority to put on events within the country. One of the big controversies surrounding the deal is that, because of laws in Saudi Arabia regarding women, none of the women’s roster is allowed to compete or even appear on the show. But it’s possible that could be changing.

Natalya Neidhart teased via social media that she would be making the trip to Saudi Arabia along with the men’s roster for Friday’s show. She posted a photo of herself on a plane with Renee Young, who has been confirmed for the show as a color commentator similar to her role at Crown Jewel back in November.

The best of friend make the longest flights EASY✈️🖤 @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/y3mirGBTNw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 5, 2019

Pro Wrestling Insider then reported that Natalya was in fact making the trip overseas, though they added that her role on the show is unknown at the time.

Fightful then followed up that report by stating that Alexa Bliss would be making the trip as well. This quickly led to speculation online that a women’s match could be apart of the event.

Natalya has stated in numerous interviews in the past that she’d like to wrestle at a Saudi Arabia show in order to make history. In a recent interview the ESPN radio show No Holds Barred, she compared it to when Sasha Banks and Bliss wrestled in the first-ever women’s match in Abu Dhabi in late 2017.

“I would really love a chance, one day, to go to Saudi Arabia,” she said. “I think that would be such an incredible thing for women to make some history over there. So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there,”

“For women to be able to one day be able to perform in Saudi Arabia, I know it’s not something we’re doing it at this moment, but one day I want to be one of the women to do that,” she continued. “For me I just think it would just be so historical for women to make those positive steps over there. I think it’d be a huge step for WWE and huge step for that country. It’s something I want to be a part of.”