New AEW Champions Crowned During Saturday Night AEW Dynamite

The Lucha Bros. were out to defend the AAA Tag Team Championships, but their opponents were a “mystery”. They were teased as friends of Andrade El Idolo, and they came out in green Luchador gear. CM Punk was sitting in on commentary and kept pointing out that the duo looked very much like FTR, saying they hadn’t done one flip. Eventually, everyone caught on, and then the Lucha Bros. tore off their masks to reveal that, yes, it was indeed FTR in disguise, but the Tag Team Titles were still on the line and the match was still a go.

FTR looked in control for a bit after being unmasked, sending Fenix and Penta ended up being thrown over the ropes, but then Fenix leaped off of Penta’s shoulders and took out both members of FTR.

Fenix then set them up and pulled their legs back, and Penta leaped from the top rope and hit two low blows, though they kicked out of the ensuing pin. FTR crashed into each other, and then both Fenix and Penta launched off the ropes to clear both of them out.

Penta dragged Wilder in but Wheeler tried to hit him with the AAA Championship. He missed but then slammed Penta down onto the table. Then Wilder and Fenix went at it in the ring, but Fenix kept coming right back after Wilder’s attacks and knocking Wilder all over the place. Tully came running out but the referee told him to leave, and in that time Wilder used the Championship title to hit Penta. in the head.

That was enough to get the pin and the win, and we now have new AAA Tag Team Champions!

Here’s the card for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

Malakai Black vs Dante Martin

Bryan Danielson vs Bobby Fish

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo and mystery team vs Lucha Bros.

Kiera Hogan vs Penelope Ford

Jon Moxley vs Wheeler Yuta

World Title Eliminator Tournament Bracket Reveal

