Kofi Kingston Discusses Original Plans for The New Day, Potential Break-Up

The New Day may be one of WWE‘s greatest successes of this era. But one of the earliest concepts for the trio is a stark abandonment from the group we love today: they were supposed to be unhappy.

In an interview with Argus Leader, Kofi Kingston explained that the earliest idea of for the New Day was to paint them as disgruntled employees—a thought that conveyed Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Wood’s sentiment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Initially Woods and E were talking about getting together and doing some sort of a faction. At that point in my career I was looking for a change, and it seemed like the perfect change. It was going to be three guys who were disgruntled with their positions in the company and wanted better, and that was the truth. Obviously, when we debuted, it ended up being a lot different from that. But we embraced what we were given, and we are what we are now. The evolution process has been amazing. The gimmick was going to be put on us and we knew that regardless of what we were out there talking about, our chemistry would shine through. And here we are today still doing it.,” he said.

Kingston was asked if The New Day will ever break up. But to him, their group isn’t like the others before them and doesn’t have to follow the classic rule of teams getting together only to break up down the road.

“I think stereotypically, when you have groups or tag teams, it’s a matter of time before they’re broken up. But with us, it’s a lot different because I think that we have something that nobody else has or nobody has had for a long time. We’re a three-man group who essentially cover all the bases,” he said.

To Kingston, a faction splitting is used to shoot a single wrestler into stardom. But in the case of the New Day, they’ve reached an elite level as Superstars and a split could take them al backwards.

“All of us are entertaining, all of us can wrestle very well and all of us can speak very well. To me, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for them to break us up. We’re at the highest now than we’ve ever been. We’re doing a lot better now as a group than we were as singles. A lot of times when teams break up, it’s to do better as singles competitors than they’re doing as a group. It’s kind of hard to justify that with the things we’re doing right now with our merchandise sales and all the products we’re coming out with, the fanbase that we have, people clambering for pancakes and Booty-O’s and ice cream. We have a unique way of connecting with the crowd, so it doesn’t really make sense to split us up at all, even if we wanted to,” he said.