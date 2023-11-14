New Japan Pro Wrestling Talent Leaves Company Early, Joining AEW Full-Time

While New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW have a working relationship, there is an exclusivity to their contracted talent. Stars like NJPW's Will Ospreay and AEW's Jon Moxley have made sporadic appearances on the other company's programming but only if it did not conflict with a commitment with their employer. Outside of the crossovers, some NJPW talent have left the Far East in favor of signing with AEW full-time and have yet to return to New Japan in any capacity. Former NJPW Bullet Club leader Jay White has been AEW exclusive since April. Aussie Open now call the All Elite ring home after exiting the land of the rising sun earlier this year.

Now, it appears another NJPW talent is following suit by making AEW his permanent residency going forward.

Kevin Kelly Exits NJPW Earlier Than Expected

Kevin Kelly has departed New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As announced by NJPW, Kelly, the longtime English voice of New Japan broadcasts, has exited NJPW ahead of his anticipated final date of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4th, 2024.

"Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Kevin Kelly, who has been the English voice of New Japan broadcasts since King of Pro-Wrestling 2015, has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities," NJPW wrote. "Kevin was originally planning to join the English broadcast of Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, but will be unable to attend due to family commitments. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in their gratitude for the work Kevin has done to grow the English-speaking audience for NJPW, and for countless memorable calls over the years. We wish Kevin the very best in his future."

Kelly signed with AEW this past June upon the launch of AEW Collision, serving as the play-by-play voice of that broadcast. He was forced to miss a couple of shows during the summer months due to his NJPW commitments, leading to Ring of Honor voice Ian Riccaboni filling in. Now that he no longer has obligations in the Far East, Kelly will be a full-time member of the AEW Collision announce team.

"It's been fun, and exciting, and thrilling, and very stressful all at once," Kelly said of his AEW role. "I can't assume that anybody knows anybody, so I have to tell everybody's story like they're seeing and hearing them for the first time."