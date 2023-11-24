New Report Provides Update on Sammy Guevara's Injury

AEW star Sammy Guevara has been out of action since October's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view where he suffered a concussion in his match with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita against Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

Guevara's longtime friend and former AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol recently revealed in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm that Guevara's in-ring return is "imminent." In a new report from Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer stated that Guevara is believed to have recovered from his injuries sustained during the match but Tay Melo is expected to give birth to their first child any day now so he will return to the ring once she has done so.

The Guevaras announced their pregnancy with Guevara's famous cue cards at Double or Nothing when Guevara was making his way to the ring for the four-way AEW World title match. Melo took to X yesterday to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving where she also provided an update on the pregnancy. "I don't know how but yes, [I'm] still pregnant. Even my doctor is in disbelief." The couple tied the knot last August.

Following AEW WrestleDream on October 1, Guevara was supposed to take part in the October 4 AEW Dynamite tag team match alongside Takeshita against the Golden Jets but Don Callis revealed at the time that he wasn't medically cleared to compete so he was replaced by Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher. Fightful Select previously reported that Guevara was originally supposed to compete in the SEGA branded Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight, but due to him being unable to compete, Brian Cage was named as the replacement.

Prior to Guevara's injury, while the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) had disbanded in August, Guevara was still on the side of his JAS and Inner Circle stablemate Jericho. At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam just a few weeks later, Guevara and Jericho competed in a singles match against each other. Guevara dawned attire that was a nod to Jericho's Wrestlemania XIX gear. After the match ended in a loss for Guevara, he turned on his longtime friend by blindsiding him with a low blow.