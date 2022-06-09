New WWE Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Dusty Rhodes, Matt Riddle, Randy Orton, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has opened up pre-orders for a new wave of WWE Funko Pops, and this time Dusty Rhodes, Matt Riddle, and Randy Orton are entering the ring. What's more, there are two exclusives to grab – Finn Balor and RVD (Rob Van Dam). A breakdown of the new WWE Funko Pop figures can be found below along with pre-order links:

Speaking of the late, great Dusty Rhodes, his son Cody recently revealed a gruesome looking torn right pec injury that he suffered while weightlifting. Still, he managed to wrestle an entire match against Seth Rollins with that injured pec at Hell in a Cell, but recently underwent surgery to repair the damage and it's not known if he will be able to make it back in time for the event, which takes place on July 2nd.

"The American Nightmare" has made it clear that his only goal in returning to WWE is finally winning the WWE Championship. He has said as much in various interviews.

"...When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproduct of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual [deals with]," Rhodes said while on The Bump earlier this year. "But the thing that makes a champion in any company is consistency. And when he said 'Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me' and whether they're supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him. That's what, you want to know a term that is really overused in what we do, is over.