New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned at Vengeance Day

The battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships had all the potential to be one of the best matches of the night, and it absolutely delivered. The New Day were set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly, and the odds were certainly stacked against them given the sheer numbers. New Day wasn't intimidated in the least though, but at one point it really looked like Chase U would be the ones to take their Titles. New Day got back in it before that could happen though, but then Gallus delivered the insurmountable blows that the Champs couldn't overcome, and it would be Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang standing tall as the new Tag Team Champions.

Woods started in the ring against Elton Prince, but soon Xavier Woods and Kit Wilson were in. Then Pretty Deadly taunted New Day from the outside but they were knocked down. Then they were scared by Thea Hail and Woods got Prince in the ring. Duke Hudson tagged in and helped Woods throw down Prince before going in and combing with Andre Chase to take Prince down. Wilson tagged in but Chase hit him with a knee strike and knocked him down before Mark Coffey tagged in. Wolfgang tagged in and kept the attack going on Wilson, and then Gallus chopped Wilson in the chest.

He started yelling at everyone but Coffey punched him and Woods tagged in and returned the favor. Wolfgang came in and slammed Woods down with a shoulder tackle but Prince tagged in and sent Wolfgang out. Prince sent Woods reeling and then tried for a cover, but Woods kicked out. Wilson tagged in kept going after Woods, keeping him on the ground and from building any momentum. Pretty Deadly combined on some big chops to Woods' chest and then taunted a bit.

Prince then knocked Hudson and Chase off the ring but Woods took the opportunity and knocked him down. Woods tagged in Kingston and he dropped Pretty Deadly and Gallus. Kingston hit Prince with a clothesline and then hit Coffey with one too before clearing the ring of all of them.

Then everyone entered the ring and collided, and at one point Kingston almost had the win but everyone came in and broke it up. Kingston was up top with Chase and Andre threw him to the outside into everyone else. Wilson punched Chase though and then pulled him up top, but Chase broke it up and duplexed him off the top and into everyone else on the ground.

Gallus sent Chase into the announce desk and then they picked him up but Hudson broke it up. Then Hudson slammed Wolfgang and Coffey into the barricades. Wilson then uppercut Hudson and Pretty Deadly tried to lift Hudson, but they couldn't Hudson lifted Wilson but Prince kept it from happening, and they slammed him into the ring apron.

Hudson then double-clotheslined Pretty Deadly, then went on a huge punch tear on Wilson. A senton followed and then an overhead belly-to-belly came next. He even hit a huge tackle on Coffey. Hudson attacked Gallus outside but they lifted him and put him through a table. Chase threw Wolfgang out and then hit Coffey with a leg sweep. It was time for a Teachable Moment, and he hit the crossbody into a cover but Coffey kicked out.

Chase locked in a Figure Four on Coffey, but Wolfgang came in out of nowhere and set up Chase for the finisher. Coffey pinned Chase but he kicked out. Kingston then came out of nowhere and knocked out Gallus. He went up top and fell into Pretty Deadly, who combined to slam him down on the ground. Woods knocked them both down and then hit Coffey with a forearm before going up top, but he was caught by Wolfgang and pinned by Coffey, making Gallus the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Steel Cage Match for NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Grayson Waller

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Jacy Jayne vs Gigi Dolin

NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (C) def. Dijak

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Fallon Henley and Kiana James (C) def. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) def The New Day, Pretty Deadly, and Chase U

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Apollo Crews

You can watch NXT Vengeance Day live on Peacock.

What have you thought of Vengeance Day so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!