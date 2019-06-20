Nikki Bella Says She Was ‘Depressed and Miserable’ During Last WWE Run

Former WWE Divas Champion and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella returned to the WWE back in August 2018 to start building a feud with Ronda Rousey that culminated in the main event of WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution. The return came not long after Bella and John Cena ended their engagement, and on a new episode of the twins’ on The Bellas Podcast she admitted she was still depressed while appearing on television.

“When I came back to wrestle for WWE Evolution storyline, and we didn’t get a chance to discuss it in detail on Total Bellas, but it was really hard on me because of having a breakup,” Bella said. “I felt like I went back way too soon, and every week I was so depressed and miserable, and every time I entered that arena I had to force a smile on my face,” stated Nikki. “I was just so sad because the person that was the love of my life [John Cena]… that was my home, that was where we started, so I was actually happy that we became heels because then I didn’t have to put that forced smile on my face and I could act like a b—, you know what I mean?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bella admitted that wrestling combined with running her other business ventures drove her into retirement after her Evolution match.

“Having that comeback, filming Total Bellas, running three companies and then fighting Ronda Rousey and beating up my body… I just remember when we were sitting there on our 35th birthday. I just sat there and said to myself that I was done,” she said. “I started thinking about my health and my age. I need to put more focus on my companies, so honestly, that was the reason why I retired. This is the thing about WWE though; the doors are truly never closed.”

She then stated emphatically that she is indeed retired.

“Yes, everyone. I am retired. Right now I feel like I need to prioritize my life and my companies: Bella Radici Winery, Birdiebee Clothing Line, and Nicole and Brizee,” she said. “They’re number one as well as this podcast because I love connecting with you in my life. So, I can’t connect with you guys in the ring. I can’t connect with you guys on TV, but I can connect with you on this podcast, and that is prioritizing that my fans come first. But I’m thinking my life in a different way. I’m 35 and that is how I want to think of it, so yes, I am retired.”

Bella concludes her WWE career with two reigns as Divas Champion.