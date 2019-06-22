Nikki Cross, Killian Dain Married This Week In Glasgow, Scotland

Another real life WWE couple were wed this week as Killan Dain and Nikki Cross tied the knot in Glasgow, Scotland.

The couple have been together now for several years, spending the majority of their relationship together while both were members of WWE NXT and part of Sanity. They were engaged last year.

You can see a couple pictures from the wedding below.

View this post on Instagram A 4CE Gallus treaty?!?#hellfreezesover #nxtuk #4CE A post shared by John Moss (@john_mossy) on Jun 21, 2019 at 7:45am PDT

Nikki Cross should prove to be a major focal point in SmackDown’s women’s division over the next couple of months. She is currently partnered with Alexa Bliss, who will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Eventually, the story should evolve into a break-up between Cross and Bliss and a couple of high profile matches between the two. All in all, the feud should put Cross on the map when it comes to WWE’s main roster and cement her as a legitimate threat for the SmackDown Women’s Championship if the feud plays out well. In fact, she could end up feuding with Bliss over the belt in the months ahead.

Killian Dain currently works for the WWE NXT brand, making his return there last month following a brief main roster run on SmackDown as part of Sanity. When WWE broke up the stable, Dain and Alexander Wolfe were sent back down to NXT while Eric Young and Cross stayed up on the main roster. While Dain is part of NXT’s North American brand, Wolfe has been working for NXT U.K.