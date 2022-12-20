NJPW Official Responds to Sasha Banks Rumors

All eyes are on The Boss. Since walking out of WWE this past May, speculation has run wild on Sasha Banks's next career move. The former WWE Women's Champion guest role in The Mandalorian led some to believe that she would be embracing acting in a full-time capacity, while in-ring training videos indicated that she still had the professional wrestling itch. Reports then circulated that once Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative responsibilities, Banks and fellow absentee Naomi were listed on the company's internal roster. It remains to be seen if Naomi will be back in WWE, but recent signs are pointing to Banks's WWE days being in the rear view.

Banks has reportedly agreed to dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling, with her debut set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Reports have emphasized that talks could still fall through, but everything indicates that this is a done deal.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, NJPW wrestler and company official Rocky Romero offered a no comment on the Banks rumors, but did tease that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will have some "surprises."

"I've heard a lot of rumors, but I can't confirm nor deny at this moment," Romero said. "Fingers crossed, you never know what could happen. There will definitely be surprises at the Tokyo Dome."

Beyond that, Banks is set to be in Japan this week. In a now-deleted tweet, @HiroakiSawa revealed that Banks will be in the Far East and is looking to collaborate with Japanese brands.

"Sasha Banks, a female top wrestler who has surpassed 5.6 million Instagram followers and is active in the American professional wrestling organization WWE, will be staying in Japan from the middle of this week," the English translation of the tweet read. "Hope to collaborate with Japanese brands. If you are interested in brands or agencies, how about MTG including her on the night of 12/21 (Wednesday) or 12/23 (Friday)? I'll be waiting."

If Banks does join NJPW, she will likely be utilizing a new ring name, as WWE owns the trademark to "Sasha Banks." Banks recently filed trademarks for "Mercedes Mone" and "Statement Maker," which many believe to be her new ring name and finisher, respectively. "Mercedes Mone" is a reflection of Banks's real name, Mercedes Varnado.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom goes down on January 4th, 2023.