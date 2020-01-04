NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents Wrestle Kingdom 14 this weekend, the biggest yearly event for Japan’s largest wrestling company.

This year, the event will be featured across two days for the first time in company history. As always, the event will be held at the famed Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Start Time: For those of us in the United States, Night One will begin early in the morning on Saturday, January 4th at 3:00 a.m. Eastern. Night Two will also begin early in the morning on Sunday, January 5th at 1:00 a.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: Both shows will be streamed live via NJPW’s streaming service, NJPW World. Both events will also be available on demand following their conclusions. You can subscribe to the service for 999 YEN which equates to just under $10.00 per month. The service is available through traditional web browsers as well as the Amazon Fire Stick.

If you don’t want to subscribe to the streaming service, you can also view the shows through FITE for a package price of $49.99 (or individually at $24.99). The package price includes Monday’s New Year’s Dash show as well, which effectively serves as NJPW’s “RAW After Mania” style event. FITE has apps available on most streaming devices.

New Year’s Dash is also available live and on demand on the NJPW World streaming service, as are all of NJPW’s events.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 – Day One Card

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match

Lance Archer (c) vs Jon Moxley

Will Ospreay (c) vs Hiromu Takahashi

Jay White (c) vs Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Kota Ibushi

Guerillas of Destiny (c) vs David Finlay and Juice Robinson

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado)

Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi

Wrestle Kingdom 14 – Day Two Card