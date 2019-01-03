NWA Partners With Ring of Honor for Return of The Crockett Cup

The National Wrestling Alliance announced back at the 70th Anniversary Show in October that the Crockett Cup tag team tournament would be making a return for the first time in more than 30 years in 2019

On Wednesday the promotion put out a press release, announcing that they’d be partnering up with Ring of Honor to produce the event on April 27 at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

BALTIMORE/NASHVILLE — Thirty-three years ago, Jim Crockett Promotions partnered with Mid-South Wrestling to present the first ever Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup in New Orleans, Louisiana. On April 27th, 2019, The National Wrestling Alliance (in association with The Crockett Foundation) will partner with Ring of Honor Wrestling to bring the classic tag-team tournament, The Crockett Cup, back to North Carolina at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, NC.

The NWA originally announced the return of the Crockett Cup in October at the NWA 70th Anniversary Event. On that night, Nick Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes to regain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the highest-grossing event in the history of the Nashville Fairgrounds. NWA President Billy Corgan made a commitment to honoring the tradition and legacy upon taking control of the famed organization.

“The NWA is known for the legends who have carried the famous Ten Pounds of Gold,” said Billy Corgan. “Jim Crockett Promotions built a foundation in the Mid-Atlantic region with their tag team wrestling in the 70s and 80s. The Crockett Cup in 1986 brought together the best tag teams in the world under one roof. It’s our honor partnering with Ring of Honor to bring this tradition back to North Carolina while supporting the Crockett Foundation with their philanthropy for veterans.”

The Crockett Cup comes three weeks after Ring of Honor’s successful partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling to sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 6th, 2019. For the last seventeen years, ROH has given opportunities to the biggest names in the history of wrestling to create career-defining moments.

“Our utmost important stakeholders, investors, or partners in this business are the wrestling fans”, said Greg Gilleland, General Manager (ROH). “Partnering with The NWA to bring back this prestigious tournament and truly create a special event is a responsibility that we have to all fans, and is one of many other special events to come.”

The first qualifying match for The Crockett Cup takes place this coming Saturday at the NWA Pop Up Event in Clarksville, TN. Ring of Honor will also present “Honor Reigns Supreme” in Concord, NC on Sunday, January 13th with a full night of action including Jay Lethal defending the ROH World Championship against former Champion Dalton Castle in an event to be streamed live for HonorClub.

More information on the Crockett Cup, promotions affiliated, the field of tag teams and when tickets and VIP experiences go on sale will be announced in the next few weeks.”

The original Crockett Cup, full name the Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup Tag Team Tournament, debuted in 1986 in Jim Crocket Promotions as a single-elimination tournament where the winner would receive a million dollars in prize money. The Road Warriors, The Super Powers (Dusty Rhodes and Nikita Koloff) and Lex Luger and Sting won the three tournaments held in 1986-88.

Photo: twitter/@ringofhonor