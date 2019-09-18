NWA Unveils New Logo, Announces First NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match for Atlanta Tapings

After severing ties with Ring of Honor over the summer, the National Wrestling Alliance announced in August that it would be launching a new wrestling show based out of an Atlanta studio beginning in late September. NWA owner Billy Corgan later announced that the first two television tapings would take place on at the GPB Studios on Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, and returned to Instagram on Wednesday to debut the brand’s new logo.

The logo keeps the brand’s black, yellow and white color scheme, but now features the outline of the state of Georgia. Corgan explained that the state holds a lot of value to both the company and to his personal music career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company also announced via the latest episode of the Ten Pounds of Gold YouTube series that Nick Aldis’ first NWA World Heavyweight Championship defense on the new program would be against former champ Tim Storm. In what was seen as the beginning of a new era for the promotion, Aldis ended Storm’s reign as world champion back in December 2017. He’d go on to increase the prestige of both the title and the brand over the following year, defending the title across numerous promotions and putting it on the line against Cody Rhodes at the All In event on Sept. 1. Rhodes would win the title, which his legendary father Dusty Rhodes had won three times prior, only to drop it back to Aldis 50 days later at NWA’s 70th Anniversary show.

The company’s other current champions include NWA World Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, NWA National Heavyweight Champion James Sotrm and NWA World Tag Team Champions Thomas Latimer and Royce Isaacs.