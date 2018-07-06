NWO Reunion In The Works

The New World Order, better known by professional wrestling fans as the NWO, is making a comeback.

The classic wrestling faction, including members Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman, are hosting a reunion as part of the Starrcast pro wrestling convention on Aug. 30 through Sept. 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumberg, Illinois (just outside of Chicago).

The event’s official Twitter account advertised the reunion on Thursday.

NWO REUNION! When you’re nWo, you’re nWo 4-life! Take advantage of this special meet & greet opportunity to interact with Big Sexy, The Bad Guy & The Kid! Tickets on sale tomorrow at 12pm EST ➡️ https://t.co/VShyAsTu00! pic.twitter.com/6BfNOVeoF3 — Starrcast ‘18 (@Starrcast18) July 6, 2018

Other wrestling legends booked for the event include Diamond Dallas Page, Terry Funk, Christian, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, Jeff Jarrett, Lex Luger, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Billy Gunn, JJ Dillon, Tully Blanchard, Dutch Mantell and Teddy Long.

For those who don’t know, the NWO first debuted in July 1996 in World Championship Wrestling when Hulk Hogan famously turned heel and joined fellow former WWF stars Hall and Nash to form a new faction. The group would expand its members in leaps and bounds over the coming years, including wrestlers like Ted DiBiase, The Giant, Buff Bagwell, Randy Savage, Rick Rude, Scott Steiner, Curt Hennig and Eric Bischoff.

The group would spend its early years feuding with various top babyfaces on the WCW roster, leading to an eventual program between Hogan and Sting over the WCW World Championship that helped keep the promotion ahead of the WWF in television ratings (now known as the Monday Night War).

After going through multiple different incarnations and the demise of WCW in 2001, the group would see a brief revival in WWE when Vince McMahon’s on-screen character personally brought them in to try and sabotage the company leading to a match between Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania X8.

The faction has made sporadic appearances for the WWE in recent years, including a run-in during a match between Triple H and Sting at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

The Starrcast weekend centers around the sold-out wrestling event All In, which was personally funded by independent wrestlers Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

The show sold out the Sears Centre Arena outside of Chicago in roughly 30 minutes when tickets were made available back in May, making it the show the first American wrestling promotion outside of WWE and WCW to ever sell more than 10,000 tickets for an event.

While many of the stars booked for the event have been announced, only two matches have been made official — Cody will take on Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and Ring of Honor’s Marty Scurll will face New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Kazuchika Okada.