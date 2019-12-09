WWE Fans React to New World Order’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

The New World Order, one of professional wrestling’s most iconic factions, will join the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 in April. Though the group had more than 50 members across multiple incarnations in the late 1990s-early 2000s, only four members will represent the group at the induction — Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. WWE fans were generally positive about the news on social media, though many pointed out that some key figures from the group’s origins (namely Eric Bischoff) were missing from the induction. It’s also worth noting that all four men will join Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Booker T and Bret Hart as the only men to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

Check out some of the best reactions to the news below! The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony will take place on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re Missing Some Guys

People Are Still Mad at Hogan

LWO 4 Lyfe

Now That’d Be a Great Visual

This Moment Will Be Legendary

