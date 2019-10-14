NXT’s Adam Cole On If Undisputed Era Will Bring On a Female Member

If you’ve been watching NXT lately, you know that the Undisputed Era currently rules the roost. Not only is the faction led by current NXT Champion Adam Cole, but the group holds two more championships at the moment, with Roderick Strong holding the North American Championship and Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish holding the NXT Tag Team Championships. We recently had the chance to speak to Cole about his powerful faction, and if they’ve ever thought about adding a woman to the group so they could add the Women’s Championship to their collection of gold.

“Yeah. So that’s been talked about a lot, and generally speaking, we’re very adamant about this four man unit staying a four man unit,” Cole said. “Of course, perfect world scenario, it would be cool if we found someone who could join and then we could also have the Women’s Championship. But the Undisputed Era, especially when it first started, when it was me, Bobby, and Kyle, originally, we were very adamant about it being just the three of us. And then there was an idea of Roderick Strong joining and we were like, of any person to join, he’s the perfect fit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And now the Undisputed Era feels whole. So I mean, never say never,” Cole said. “You never know if we might have a woman join the group. But for now, I think we’re pretty adamant about just keeping it a four man unit.”

At the moment the women’s Championship is held by Shayna Baszler, who has had no issues defending her belt against the competition. She would definitely be a lethal addition to the Undisputed Era, though we also don’t see her joining any group she didn’t create.

As Cole said though, never say never, and maybe one day the group will add another member so that they can go after even more gold.

You can see Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era in action every Wednesday night on NXT, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT! You can also check out our full coverage of WWE 2K20’s big event right here!