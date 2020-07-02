NXT Superstar Accidentally Spoils the Result of Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee at NXT's Great American Bash

✖

The second night of NXT's Great American Bash special was taped at Full Sail Live on Wednesday night, and it looks like a wrestler accidentally spoiled the massive main event between Adam Cole and Keith Lee. Saurav Gurjar, one half of the tag team Indus Sher, took to Instagram during the taping and posted a photo to his story that spoiled the end of the match, showing Lee celebrate as he was crowned the new champion. The photo has since been deleted, but a screenshot of the image was taken and sent to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy on Thursday morning.

Check out the photo below and see for yourself.

Keith Lee beat Adam Cole in the winners take all match for the North American title and NXT title, last night. It was taped. The results have been leaked😬#WWENXT #nxt#wwegba #GBA #nxtgba pic.twitter.com/morYO20Vkv — Honcho (@P1AllElite) July 2, 2020

Unless NXT officials opt to go back and re-tape the ending, the result makes Lee the first man to hold both the NXT and NXT North American Championships at the same time. It also brings an end to Cole's record-long reign as champion at 396 days.

Here's the card for NXT's Great American Bash Night Two as of now:

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae (Street Fight)

Drake Maverick and Breezango vs. El Legado del Fantasma

And here's what AEW has planned for its second night of Fyter Fest. The two shows will air simultaneously on USA and TNT next Wednesday:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Brothers

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBA

Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU

AEW has also seen its main event for the show hit a snag. The company announced this week that the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage that was supposed to happen next week has been pushed out to the July 15 episode of AEW Dynamite (dubbed Fight for the Fallen) due to coronavirus precautions. Moxley's wife Renee Young announced last week that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and while he has reportedly tested negative twice Mox didn't want to risk getting other wrestlers sick by traveling this week.

