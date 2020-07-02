More Details on Jon Moxley Pulling out of AEW Fyter Fest Over Coronavirus Concerns

AEW announced on Wednesday night that the planned main event for Fyter Fest Night 2, an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage, had been pushed back to the July 15 episode of AEW Dynamite due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. For those who missed it, Moxley's wife Renee Young announced last week that she had tested positive for the virus and Mox had already missed one scheduled Dynamite appearance in order to avoid possibly spreading the virus to other wrestlers.

In a new update during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley had tested negative for the virus twice in the past week despite still staying in his house with Young. However, Moxley still made the call not to travel as a precaution.

"He's gonna take three tests...but he had already pulled out of the show even before he got the (second) test result," Meltzer said. "Taz's promo essentially was exactly what [Moxley] said. It was like, 'I don't want to come here, and perhaps infect people and cause an outbreak, and let alone somebody gets really sick...'"

"It already happened with WWE, he didn't want it to happen with AEW. He was cleared to come by AEW, but he did not come. So they're holding it back a week," he added.

Meltzer continued: "It was absolutely his call not to come."

Meanwhile, Young seems to be on the road to recovery from having the virus. On Wednesday she made the announcement that she's publishing her first cookbook.

Here are the results from Night One of Fyter Fest:

Jurassic Express def. MJF and Wardlow

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Penelope Ford

AEW TNT Championship: Cody def. Jake Hager

Private Party def. Santana & Ortiz

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page def. The Best Friends

AEW also announced during the show that a tag title match would replace Moxley vs. Cage.

Here is the updated card for Night Two:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Brothers

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBA

Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU

