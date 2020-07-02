Every Match Announced for NXT's The Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

Tonight had two huge wrestling events for fans to check out, and what a night it was. AEW had the first night of Fyter Fest while WWE had the first night of The Great American Bash in NXT, and there was a lot to take in. Even better though is that we have a whole other week of great matches to look forward to, as Night 2 will hit next Wednesday. Tonight some of the matches for next week were cleared up and made official, and while not everything's in just yet, we have a pretty solid picture of most of it, and you can check out the full cards for both shows starting on the next slide. To get you caught up, here's what happened tonight on NXT's Great American Bash Night 1. Tegan Nox prevails in Fatal 4-Way Match and becomes No. 1 Contender Dexter Lumis defeated Roderick Strong Rhea Ripley defeated Aliyah and Robert Stone Timothy Thatcher defeated Oney Lorcan NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks Here's what happened on AEW's Fyter Fest Night 1. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy defeated MJF and Wardlow Hikaru Shida defeated Penelope Ford Cody Rhodes Defeated Jack Hager Private Party Defeated Proud-N-Powerful Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Defeated The Best Friends Hit the next slide to see what's on deck for Night 2 of Fyter Fest and The Great American Bash, and as always feel free to find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things wrestling!

6 Man Tag (Photo: WWE) This one came together at the end of the night, and will feature Breezango and Drake Maverick taking on Legado Del Fantasma, who Maverick has been trying to overcome since the big turn was made.

Gargano vs Scott This one hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's likely going to be made official soon after the run-in that Johnny Gargano and Isaiah Swerve Scott had backstage, which resulted after Scott tried to break up the fight between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim.

Yim vs LeRae (Photo: WWE) Remember that LeRae Yim fight? That's been booked for a match next week, though this one will be a Street Fight, and knowing these two, it should be pretty crazy.

Nox vs Shirai This is another one that hasn't been confirmed but very well could be. Nox won the No. 1 contender's match tonight, and that gives her a title shot against Io Shirai. Shirai just took on Sasha Banks, but odds are she'll be up for a challenge from Nox come next week, though NXT might want this to be a longer program, so maybe not. It's a 50/50 shot.

Cole vs Lee (Photo: WWE) The last one should be no shock, as it was booked previously, and will feature NXT Champion Adam Cole taking on North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winner Takes All Match.

Jericho vs Cassidy This match is easily one of the most anticipated for night 2 of either show, as Cassidy has been slowly building into one of the most compelling acts in wrestling and Jericho is, well a legend, period. This singles match should give both a chance to shine, and we're thinking Cassidy should bring a few pairs of his trademark shades for this one.

Archer vs Janela This singles match will have the unstoppable Lance Archer and his buddy Jake The Snake Roberts taking on Joey Janela, and while the action in the ring should be great, it's really Jake that you have to always watch out for.

Rose vs TBD We're still not sure who Rose's opponent will be, and it doesn't help that a big part of the Women's roster is hurt at the moment. Hopefully her opponent gets named soon.

Cabana and The Dark Order vs SoCal Uncensored Anytime SoCal Uncensored is involved you know it's going to be entertaining, and Cabana adds even more unpredictability to Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order. We're actually not sure what to expect from this match, but that's not a bad thing in the least.

FTR vs Young Bucks vs Butcher and The Blade These three tag teams are capable of some great things on their own, so putting them all into the same ring together is mind-boggling, and it could end up easily being the match of the night. There are some who might have something to say about that, but the record speaks for itself.