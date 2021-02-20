NXT's Adam Cole Reveals When He Will Explain Betrayal of Kyle O'Reilly

✖

TakeOver Vengeance Day delivered a fantastic match between Pete Dunne and Finn Balor, and it seemed things would play out in a typical fashion after the match, as the Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch would come to attack Balor and the Undisputed ERA would make the save. Adam Cole changed all that though when he turned on not just Balor but also Kyle O'Reilly, knocking him out and leaving the ring. Now Cole has revealed when he'll explain his actions, but as he said in his latest tweet, it won't just be a matter of why.

Cole revealed that he would spill the beans next Wednesday on Twitter, writing "This Wednesday on NXT...I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just 'why'..."

This Wednesday on NXT...I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just “why”... — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 20, 2021

We still don't really know anything as to why Cole decided to turn on O'Reilly, though Cole never seemed especially keen on O'Reilly's recent defenses of Balor. That culminated in Cole superkicking Balor first after all four were lined up alongside each other. O'Reilly was shocked by Cole's actions, and then Cole followed that up with a superkick that knocked him out as well.

Cole doubled down on this last week. During a six-man tag match involving Balor, O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs Dunne, Lorcan, and Burch, Cole interfered and pushed Balor off of the top turnbuckle, and then followed that up by slamming O'Reilly down hard on the steel steps.

While he would run backstage after that, he wasn't done, as after they lost the match he surprised Balor and knocked him out again, and proudly held up Balor's NXT Championship as his own.

This was all after O'Reilly started NXT by calling Cole out to explain himself, but Cole didn't respond until his actions in the match. Now he seems set to explain himself, and we're very interested to learn why he turned on his teammate and friend and why Balor's been on his target list.

This is likely to pave the way for an O'Reilly vs Cole feud that Ring of Honor fans will especially look forward to, as they turned in some amazing matches going against each other back in ROH. With even more experience under the belt, these should be even better.

Why did Cole turn on O'Reilly? Let us know your theories in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!