NXT's Kyle O'Reilly Calls Out Adam Cole After TakeOver Betrayal

Adam Cole shocked the world with his actions at the end of TakeOver Vengeance Day when he superkicked not just Finn Balor but also his Undisputed ERA teammate and friend Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly said Cole is still his brother, and wants to give him the benefit of the doubt, but says he stabbed him in the back, and he called him out to explain himself. "When you're done, you're probably going to punch me in the face, but I'm willing to hear you out."

Roderick Strong came out and sought to mend fences, telling O'Reilly they've done so much and seemingly defending Cole. O'Reilly then said it's because he doesn't trust him or anyone right now, telling him he doesn't need to hear anything else and calling out Cole again.

That's when Finn Balor's music kicked in and the NXT Champion came out to the ring. O'Reilly then said, "I'm not looking for you." Balor then said "he was looking for him" and then said "you want Adam Cole? Get in line, because we have a bit of business to discuss."

Balor then said headed to the ring but Strong said he didn't have anything to do with it and neither did he. Then Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Pete Dunne ambushed everyone, including Balor.

After the attack, they finally cleared the ring, and Cole never came out, but we imagine he will address his actions at some point.

NXT will kick off tonight with all eyes on Kyle O'Reilly as he searches for answers after Adam Cole's shocking betrayal at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Additionally, what's next for Dusty Cup winners MSK and Dakota Kai and Raquel González, and can Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon bounce back against Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell? Catch NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the card:

Kyle O'Reilly Confronts Adam Cole

MSK, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez celebrate Dusty Cup Wins

Johnny Gargano looks for Austin Theory

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

