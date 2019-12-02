NXT Gets a Big Ratings Boost After Survivor Series Win, Beats AEW Dynamite in Viewership Again

The television ratings for the Nov. 27 episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite finally dropped on Monday (the delay was due to the holiday weekend), revealing just how much of a boost NXT got from beating SmackDown and Raw at Survivor Series last week. According to ShowBuzz Daily, NXT beat Dynamite for the second week in viewership with 810,000 viewers compared to Dynamite’s 663,000. However Dynamite held on to their lead in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.26 rating compared to NXT’s 0.24. AEW held the lead in every other age demographic except 50+, showing that WWE still has the advantage with older fans.

NXT’s episode featured the fallout from Survivor Series, including Tommao Ciampa vs. Finn Balor, an NXT Tag Team Championship defense by the Undisputed Era and Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai. Meanwhile Dynamite saw Kenny Omega beat PAC in a rematch from All Out, Cody Rhodes return to action, MJF win the Dynamite Diamond Ring from “Hangman” Page and Chris Jericho retain the AEW World Championship against Scorpio Sky and tease his next feud with Jon Moxley.

This week’s Dynamite, taking place in Champaign, Illinois, will feature Moxley ve. Joey Janela, Pentagon Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels and Rey Fenix vs. Trent. So far the only match booked for NXT is Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain.