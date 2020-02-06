Charlotte Flair Gets a Beat Down From NXT’s Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley has been on a hitting streak lately, but the current NXT Women’s Champion isn’t resting on her laurels. Ripley recently decided to challenge Charlotte Flair to a match at WrestleMania on Monday Night Raw. Fans have been waiting for an answer from The Queen ever since, and tonight she came to Full Sail to address it. Unfortunately, she didn’t actually get the chance to address it, as after an exchange between Bianca Belair, Flair, and Ripley, she ended up being beaten down by a united Belair and Ripley and left in the middle of the ring.

Charlotte initially interrupted Bianca Belair’s callout of Rhea Ripley, and once Flair hit the ring she wasted no time in making her point. She tried to silence Belair by pointing out how Ripley is looking past her, but then Ripley decided to come out in person.

Ripley then asked Flair about her WrestleMania challenge, but after Belair interrupted Flair decided to take a shot at Belair, saying the champions were talking. Ripley didn’t take kindly to that, and said they have a saying here.

She then delivered a “We Are NXT”, which was followed by Belair hitting Flair into the corner. Belair and Ripley then picked up Flair and dropped her face-first into the mat, leaving her knocked out in the middle of the ring. Belair and Ripley then stared each other down before Belair left the ring.

