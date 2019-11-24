NXT’s Dakota Kai Replaces Mia Yim in Women’s TakeOver WarGames Match

Team Ripley got an unfortunate surprise when Mia Yim was taken down ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames. She ended up needing medical attention, and it seems like she won’t be available to participate in the match against Team Baszler. That meant someone needed to replace her, and while Yim was being taken away by an ambulance, William Regal asked Rhea Ripley what she wanted to do, and she looked to Dakota Kai.

She told Kai “you’re in”, and while Kai was initially hesitant since she hadn’t prepared for this match, she eventually gave the green light, and will do battle alongside Ripley Tegan Nox, and Candice LeRae.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, that doesn’t mean Yim couldn’t still be a factor, but she won’t be able to do battle in the ring. It will be up to Kai to hold down the team and best what’s eluded her so far, and that’s a win against Baszler. That said, she gave an incredible effort a few weeks ago and almost beat the Champion, so she can definitely pull out a win tonight.

You can find the full description for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below.

This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.

You can find the full match card below.

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

Have you been enjoying NXT TakeOver: WarGames so far? Let us know in the comments or on social media!