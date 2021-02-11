NXT's Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Will Compete in Dusty Cup Finals at TakeOver: Vengeance Day

✖

The Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will hold the finals at TakeOver Vengeance Day, but before the finals, there was one more match to decide on tonight's NXT. Tonight it was Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon taking on The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the right to face Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai at TakeOver, and with as much bad blood as exists between these two teams, it was as hard-hitting as you'd expect.

Blackheart got off to a hot start, but LeRae was able to ground her for a bit and keep her isolated from Moon, and Hartwell would continue that after being tagged in. They would continue to alternate, keeping Blackheart from making the tag and wearing her down, but in a moment of trash-talking Blackheart was able to get some space and make the tag.

Moon would clear LeRae and then clock Hartwell, and after a quick tag from Blackheart they would combine with some stellar teamwork to ground Hartwell, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Blackheart and Moon continued to show off their innovative tag team offense, as Blackheart locked up Hartwell on the ropes and allowed Moon to dropkick her, but LeRae would throw Blackheart into the announce desk and Hartwell would send Moon into LeRae's grasp, who sent her into Blackheart on the outside of the ring.

The Way looked in control here, and they were for a while, but eventually, Moon would make the tag, allowing Blackheart to come in and take advantage of a worn-down LeRae, though she still kicked out of a pin attempt. All four were in the ring at this point, and LeRae and Hartwell combined for an awesome move that left Moon spent, though she also kicked out.

Moon would make a tag and Blackheart charged at LeRae, but LeRae put a stop to her momentum, clearing the way for Hartwell to hit Blackheart with an elbow drop, but Moon broke up the pin. It was Hartwell vs Blackheart, and Blackheart hit her with a DDT, but LeRae tried to save her partner. It didn't work though, as she ended up getting hit with an eclipse. Then Hartwell protected LeRae from a dive from Blackheart, but the impact knocked them both out for a minute, and that was what Blackheart needed to get the pin and the win.

Now Blackheart and Moon will face Gonzalez and Kai at TakeOver. It was also revealed that the winner would earn a chance to compete for the NXT Women's Championship.

You can find the official description of tonight's NXT below,

It's the last stop before NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and the Dusty Classic Finals! Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon will battle Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in one of three semifinal matchups, NXT Champion Finn Bálor goes face to face with Pete Dunne before they collide at TakeOver, Kushida takes on Austin Theory, Cameron Grimes returns to the black-and-gold brand, and more. Catch it all at 8/7 C this Wednesday night on USA Network!

Finn Balor face to face with Pete Dunne

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (Dusty Cup)

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Cup)

Austin Theory vs Kushida

Karrion Kross and Scarlett address the world

MSK vs Legado del Fantasma (Dusty Cup)

Cameron Grimes Returns

Xia Li Returns

