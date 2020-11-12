NXT's Finn Balor Addresses Injury and Championship Next Week

✖

Finn Balor put on a show at TakeOver 31 in a match against Kyle O'Reilly, but the match took a toll on both stars and ended up sidelining them both for a bit. O'Reilly returned to action in a few weeks, but Balor has been out of action since that TakeOver thanks to a broken jaw that needed surgery. William Regal said they would let Balor recover for a few weeks and then assess the situation, as no one wanted to have him relinquish it, and hopefully, it's good news once he takes the microphone next week.

"For the first time since #NXTTakeOver 31, The PrinCross marke will address his kingdom NEXT WEEK on

@USA_Network! #WWENXT @FinnBalor"

Balor has been on a roll since becoming Champion, but his win came after the previous Champion Karrion Kross was injured in the match he won it in against Keith Lee. His injury was going to sideline him for months, so the belt was relinquished and Balor was able to win it.

Now hopefully Balor can get back into the ring and move forward with the title, because Kross should be back in action sooner than later, and that will be a great feud to for both stars.

Here is the official rundown of tonight's NXT.

"Three titles will be defended tonight on NXT! New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will look to break his curse against a "worthy opponent," Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango, plus NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar battles Jake Atlas. Plus, Toni Storm will go one on one with Candice LeRae. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here is the card:

Johnny Gargano (C) Tries To Break Championship Curse

Breezango vs Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan (C)

Santos Escobar (C) vs Jake Atlas

Toni Storm vs Candice LeRae

Do you think Balor is ready to hop back in the ring? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!