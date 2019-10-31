NXT’s Finn Balor Addresses Heel Turn; Challenges Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor stunned everyone when he took out Johnny Gargano to close out NXT last week, going full heel and letting the Undisputed Era run roughshod over Tommaso Ciampa. Balor then went to town on Gargano even more, laying him out on the entrance ramp, and tonight’s NXT finally provided a few answers as to why he decided to take Gargano out and set things off last episode, and here’s what he had to say.

Balor came to the center of the ring and picked up a microphone and had this to say.”Funny how things work out isn’t it? Two months ago I’m laying down and watching what is supposed to be the hottest thing in the business and now I’m the hottest thing in the business.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Odds are he’s referring to Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, but he could also be talking about several others in NXT billed as the next big thing. Looks like Balor got tired of playing second fiddle, and he also got tired of hearing what other shad to say about him. “Everybody has their own opinions”, and he followed that up by calling out people on Twitter, media, and those in the locker room.

He then made a declaration, saying “I don’t watch this business, this business watches me.”

“Which brings me to Johnny Gargano,” Balor said. “The heart of NXT.” He then congratulated him on being in the hospital, and said: “If you want to face me again I will send you right back.” He then called him Johnny Watches Wrestling, saying that’s how things are supposed to be.

After that, he dropped the mic, made a gesture reminiscent of the Bullet Club, and headed off backstage.

Seems like we’ll see Gargano vs Balor some point soon, and we’re all for it.

Check out the full card for tonight’s NXT and the description for the episode below.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Tyler Bate vs Cameron Grimes

Candice LeRae vs Io Shirai

Keith Lee and Matt Riddle vs Undisputed ERA

“Last week, Finn Bálor sent shockwaves through the NXT Universe when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano, planting him into the steel ramp with a devastating 1916 DDT. Bálor’s actions left fans with more questions than answers. Will he make things a little clearer? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

What did you think of tonight’s NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!