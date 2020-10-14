NXT's Finn Balor Shows Off Gnarly Post Jaw Surgery Photo

✖

Finn Balor defended his title against Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 31 in stunning fashion, and while both stars left with some bruises, Balor was the one that had to have surgery to repair his jaw. Thankfully the surgery went just fine, and Balor is now on the mend, and we know that because Balor has been posting photos of his recovery on social media. The latest photo is labeled simply "😁WEDNESDAY 😁", and shows a close-up of Balor's jaw that shows significant improvement, but it is still kind of gnarly. That's mostly because while it's healing it still looks uneven, and you can check out the photo for yourself below.

There's no word yet on when Balor will be back in action, but hopefully, it's sooner rather than later. Balor and O'Reilly delivered a classic at TakeOver 31, and when both are back in action fans would assuredly love to see them face one another again.

The good news is the injuries aren't expected to keep either star out of action for long, as Balor didn't have to relinquish his title, which he would have had to do if the injury was expected to keep him out of the ring for a few months or longer.

Balor actually had the chance to win the title after an injury sidelined Karrion Kross, who had to relinquish the title after just winning it against Keith Lee at TakeOver XXX.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Damian Priest will defend the North American Title tonight against Dexter Lumis, who was originally scheduled to compete in the Ladder Match that Priest won to become champion. Plus, two more No. 1 Contenders will be determined as Shotzi Blackheart clashes with Candice LeRae and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan face Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish.

Here's is what is on deck for tonight's episode:

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs Dexter Lumis (Championship Match)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae (NXT Women's Title Shot at Halloween Havoc)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish (NXT Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match)

Ember Moon Interview

Johnny Gargano vs Austin Theory

