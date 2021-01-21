NXT's Finn Balor Finds a Surprising Tag Partner

✖

NXT Champion Finn Balor was out for blood after what Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch pulled last week, as their attack injured Balor's arm and reinjured Kyle O'Reilly's jaw. Balor found General Manager William Regal and wanted a match with Lorcan and Burch outnumbered or not, but Regal told him he needed to find a partner if he wanted to make that match happen, and that he most certainly did.

Later in the night we saw Balor head into the locker room, coming face to face with the Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly. They weren't too pleased with his appearance, saying "look at what the cat dragged in".

Balot was interested in trading witticisms, saying "We're all grown men around here. You know why I'm here Kyle. So you in, or are you still sucking your meals through a straw?"

Strong didn't like that but Cole held him back. O'Reilly was silent for quite a while but then said "I'm in."

"See ya next week," Balor said. O'Reilly responded, "Yeah, see ya next week...champ."

So now Balor is partnering up with his recent rival, who together have produced some absolutely stellar matches. Now that they've teamed up, things can only get better, and we're excited to see how they work together as a team.

"The NXT Fight Pit is back! Tommaso Ciampa will look to settle his bitter rivalry with Timothy Thatcher inside the Fight Pit. Elsewhere, the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off, plus first-round action continues in the Men's tournament. Catch it all this Wednesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Timothy Thatcher (Fight Pit)

Kushida and Leon Ruff vs Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Lucha House Party vs Imperium (Dusty Rhodes Classic)

