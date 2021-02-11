NXT's Grizzled Young Veterans Will Face MSK at TakeOver: Vengeance Day

✖

Tonight's NXT was packed, and closing out the night was the final match of the Dusty Cup semifinals. We already knew that MSK had secured their spot in the finals, and all we were waiting on was their opponent, which was either going to be the Grizzled Young Veterans or the relatively new team of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. The match that followed was as hard hitting as you'd expect from these four competitors, but by the end of the night, it was the Grizzled Young Veterans who cemented their place in the Dusty Cup.

It was actually quite a shock, especially since Ciampa and Thatcher had worked so well together despite being a new tag team. Still, amazing teamwork is what won the night for the Grizzled Young Veterans, and now they'll be facing the newest addition to the Tag division in MSK.

Their styles are certainly different from one another, and that should make for an incredible match at TakeOver. Whoever wins the match will get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships, which currently sit with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, so you know they will have eyes on how this match plays out.

