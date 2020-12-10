NXT's Johnny Gargano Reveals Star Wars Mandalorian Inspired Faction Name

✖

Johnny Gargano was able to take back the North American Champion at TakeOver WarGames with the help of Austin Theory, and to celebrate the new Gargano Clan came out to the ring to address the NXT Universe. Gargano, Candice LeRae, Theory, and Indi Hartwell all came out to the ring, and as Gargano teased in our interview earlier in the day, the name of their faction was officially revealed. If you happen to be a fan of Star Wars' The Mandalorian, you're going to live it, as Gargano said the crew is now known as The Way. They also have a tagline utilizing the Way, and you can bet we're going to hear a lot of it moving forward.

For those unfamiliar, in Disney+'s hit series The Mandalorian, you hear the Mandalorian creed quite a bit, which is This Is The Way. It's well known that Johnny and Candice are both huge Star Wars fans, as you need only look at Gargano's Mandalorian inspired gear and LeRae's Ahsoka gear, so this is a natural fit.

With the official assembly of The Way, NXT now has another deadly faction forming, joining Team McAfee and Undisputed ERA, and we cannot wait to see what NXT has planned for the new group moving forward, especially if the last segment was anything to go by, which included a surprise trophy for LeRae that featured a pixie doll on top of a trophy that looked like Shotzi Blackheart's head.

It's going to be a wild ride.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

All eyes are on back on The Prince! NXT Champion Finn Bálor will kick off the action tonight by addressing the black-and-gold brand. Additionally, Ember Moon will square off with Raquel González just days after an unforgettable WarGames Match, Tommaso Ciampa will battle Cameron Grimes, and more! Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here is what's on the card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor picks next challenger

Ember Moon vs Raquel Gonzalez

Tommaso Ciampa vs Cameron Grimes

Casualties of WarGames

