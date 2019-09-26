NXT Will Have Limited Commercial Interruptions on Oct. 2, Fans Believe It’s a Strategic Move Against AEW Dynamite

NXT’s commentary team announced during Wednesday’s episode that the Oct. 2 edition will air with “limited commercial interruptions” as it makes its full transition from the WWE Network to the USA Network. Upon hearing that news many fans took to Twitter with the deduction that it was a strategic chess move on NXT‘s part, given that next week’s episode will air at the same time as AEW Dynamite‘s premiere over on TNT. While many wrestlers and authority figures on both sides have played down the idea of calling NXT vs AEW a “war,” the term “Wednesday Night Wars” has become the go-to title for the impending battle for viewers between the two shows.

NXT’s Oct. 2 episode will feature an NXT Women’s Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Candice LaRae, NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle and The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits in a match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile five matches been booked for Dynamite — Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, SCU vs. Jurassic Express, Adam Page vs. PAC and MJF vs. Brandon Cutler.

