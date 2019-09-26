NXT Will Have Limited Commercial Interruptions on Oct. 2, Fans Believe It’s a Strategic Move Against AEW Dynamite

NXT’s commentary team announced during Wednesday’s episode that the Oct. 2 edition will air with “limited commercial interruptions” as it makes its full transition from the WWE Network to the USA Network. Upon hearing that news many fans took to Twitter with the deduction that it was a strategic chess move on NXT‘s part, given that next week’s episode will air at the same time as AEW Dynamite‘s premiere over on TNT. While many wrestlers and authority figures on both sides have played down the idea of calling NXT vs AEW a “war,” the term “Wednesday Night Wars” has become the go-to title for the impending battle for viewers between the two shows.
NXT’s Oct. 2 episode will feature an NXT Women’s Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Candice LaRae, NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle and The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits in a match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile five matches been booked for Dynamite — Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, SCU vs. Jurassic Express, Adam Page vs. PAC and MJF vs. Brandon Cutler.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check out some of the best reactions to NXT’s announcement in list below.
Cerebral
“Limited commercial breaks”— Sponge Sabre Jr. (@DickheadHunter) September 26, 2019
Triple H: pic.twitter.com/PtL4LW0Ppq
Let’s Ask Bully Ray
“Limited commercial breaks”— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 26, 2019
But remember…this is not a war.#WWENXT@BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/gyCEUhFTxn
It Never Ends..
“Limited commercial interruption” for NXT next week. 😂— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) September 26, 2019
Tomorrow, we learn that AEW will be starting at 7:57.
But Will It Work?
Limited commercials for NXT next week they making sure nobody turning to AEW lol— Drip Bayless Stan Account (@ItsTy_ok) September 26, 2019
Let The Games Begin
Limited commercial breaks for next week’s NXT! Wednesday night war is gonna be really fun— Martin (@MS__JR) September 26, 2019
It’s All About The Strategy
#WWENXT is bringing it next week, two hours on USA with limited commercial interruption.— Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) September 26, 2019
Smart move, I love it.
Now There’s An Idea
If NXT is going to be with limited commercial interruptions and have a Takeover level lineup and thus flow then I will likely watch NXT live and AEW later— Chris From @StuntGranny (@StuntCali) September 26, 2019
Well, He’s Not Wrong
Fuck your “limited commercial interruption” I’m gonna have NO COMMERCIALS when I watch #WWENXT the next night on the WWE Network.— Evan Staples (@OnlyOneAntidote) September 26, 2019