NXT's Mystery Star Returning at TakeOver Gets Cryptic New Teaser Video

✖

Tonight's episode of NXT featured another cryptic video teasing the big mystery return coming at TakeOver 31, giving fans a few more hints at who might be making a return to NXT. The new video shows someone riding a motorcycle, though there is also some of the footage from the last time here involving the shattered case. The most interesting part is the sequence that shows the returning star crumpling up the poster for TakeOver 31, and all the while the mysterious person is talking about people saying you can't come back home again and taking back what is rightfully theirs.

The audio is distorted but suggests perhaps there are two people here, a man and a woman. The main person in the video appears to be a woman, so some are taking the spliced audio to suggest a tag team is coming back or if not then just two solo acts.

You can check out a part of the video below, which posted with the caption "They say you can't go back home again..." 10. 04. 20. #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver"

Fans are firing up the guesses for who it is, and the prevailing thought is either Bo Dallas or Ember Moon, though the latter would be a shock given that last we heard she was still recovering from an injury.

Dallas hasn't been utilized very much on Raw or SmackDown since leaving NXT, and bringing him back could be a great way to reinvigorate his character. The way the promos have talked about returning suggests it is a former NXT champion, and while Bobby Roode was suggested, he has since returned to Raw.

Other names mentioned on social are Paige (I would lose my mind by the way), Lacey Evans, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Most of those are unlikely for a variety of reasons, but since there have been no leaks, we could be in for a welcome and complete shock for once, and I'm ready for it.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

It's the final stop before NXT TakeOver 31! Tune in to see NXT Champion Finn Bálor go face to face with Kyle O'Reilly, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as host, before their massive showdown this Sunday night. Also, TakeOver opponents collide when NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai joins forces with North American Champion Damian Priest against Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano, plus Shotzi Blackheart takes on Dakota Kai.

Here's what is on deck:

Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor Face to Face (hosted by Shawn Michaels)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and North American Champion Damian Priest vs Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Who do you think it is? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!