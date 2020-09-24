NXT Reveals Mystery Star Returning at TakeOver in Crazy Teaser

✖

It seems that not only will NXT TakeOver feature several much-anticipated Championship matches, but it will also feature the return of a mystery star. After a match a dimly lit video started playing, revealing a mysterious individual hiding their face from the camera against the green lights. They were backstage it seems and found the Championship belt in a glass case, and that's when they completely shattered it.

The person was hinted at being someone who has been gone awhile and is returning for their rightful Championship, and they will be making their grand return on October 4th during Takeover.

The caption reads "The TakeOver is theirs... but 𝘸𝘩𝘰 are they? Eyes#WWENXT:

There are already some theories, and it's unclear if this is a man or woman, so it's hard to get a solid idea on who it could be. Early theories are Jordan Devlin, who has been stuck in the U.K. and had to vacate his Cruiserweight Championship. Others are saying it could be Karrion Kross or Scarlett, since Kross was previously hurt during the match he won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee.

Others are saying Tessa Blanchard could be on her way to NXT, while some wishful thinking had Adrian Neville (or PAC) in the mix. We'll have to wait and see, but we are certainly intrigued.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

It's the NXT Takeoff to TakeOver! Tonight's NXT comes to you with major implications for next month's black-and-gold brand showcase, as an opportunity to challenge Finn Bálor for the NXT Championship will be on the line in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, while a No. 1 Contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Title will be determined in an 11-woman Battle Royal. Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa will square off with Jake Atlas. Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the lineup:

First Ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match

NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

Jake Atlas vs Tommaso Ciampa

