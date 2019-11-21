NXT Brings in More Viewers Than AEW Dynamite for the First Time

AEW’s ratings winning streak over NXT finally came to an end this week, as WWE’s Black and Gold brand managed to edge out Dynamite with 916,000 viewers compared to AEW’s 893,000. All Elite Wrestling still won out in the coveted 18-49 target demographic with a 0.39 rating compared to NXT’s 0.30, but more wrestling fans overall chose to tune in to the USA Network. A large chunk of the credit for this week’s success goes to wrestlers from the other rosters, as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Drew McIntyre and many others stormed Full Sail Live as part of the ongoing battle for “brand supremacy” between NXT, Raw and SmackDown heading into this Sunday’s Survivor Series.

The show also featured a number of cross-brand matches, including Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. The Revival, The Viking Raiders vs. The Forgotten Sons and Ricochet vs. Matt Riddle. The show’s main event saw Adam Cole beat Dominik Dijakovic in a ladder match to win the advantage for his team in Saturday night’s WarGames match, but things quickly broke down into a brawl that culminated in a face-off between Rollins and Tommaso Ciampa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on AEW Rey Fenix picked up a win over Nick Jackson, Chris Jericho was goaded into giving an AEW World Championship match to Scorpio Sky and Jon Moxley defeated rising star Darby Allin in the show’s main event.

With NXT focused solely on this weekend, no matches were announced for next week. Meanwhile AEW is returning to the Sears Centre (the host of the All In and All Out pay-per-views) and has loaded up the card with Jericho vs. Sky, Kenny Omega vs. PAC II and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF.

Check out the full card for Survivor Series below.