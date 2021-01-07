NXT Reveals Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

✖

NXT recently announced the return of the fan-favorite Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and we're already starting to see teams announced for the big tournament. In the midst of all the chaos during tonight's NXT New Year's Evil fans got a very unexpected surprise with the announcement of the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and there are already several stars looking to pair up for their chance to win the tournament and add an impressive gauntlet to their resume.

"The best division on the planet will now take part in the #DustyCup!

The #WWENXT Women's Dusty Rhodes #TagTeamClassic is coming soon. #NXTNYE"

The best division on the planet will now take part in the #DustyCup! The #WWENXT Women's Dusty Rhodes #TagTeamClassic is coming soon. #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/jAfj5RPgH6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021

Possible tag teams we'll see are Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez (though someone needs to let Kai out of that locker first), Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and perhaps a few unexpected team-ups before all is said and done. Aliyah is also already looking for a partner, and Xia Li just came back roaring to the scene, so who knows who we might see team up before all is said and done.

Here's the description for tonight's New Year's Evil episode of NXT.

"Bring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! Be sure to tune in as NXT New Year's Evil is presented with fewer interruptions and more action, as Finn Bálor puts the NXT Championship on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Damian Priest looks to hand Karrion Kross his first defeat, with both matches featuring non-stop, bell-to-bell action! Additionally Rhea Ripley collides with Raquel González in a Last Woman Standing Match, Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Gran Metalik, and more. Don't miss NXT New Year's Evil this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card for New Year's Evil:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

Damian Priest vs Karrion Kross

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez (Last Woman Standing Match)

Gran Metalik vs NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

Xia Li and Boa Return

Are you looking forward to the tournament? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!