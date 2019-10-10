NXT’s Roderick Strong vs Isaiah Swerve Scott Was Chock Full of Amazing Spots

Roderick Strong defended his North American Championship tonight on NXT, and his opponent definitely answered the challenge. Strong faced Isaiah Swerve Scott on tonight’s episode, and damn it was one amazing match. While Scott didn’t take the win, he put on one hell of a show as the rest of the Undisputed Era watched on from ringside, and there were almost too many highlights for one post, but we’re going to do our best to try and feature them all in one place.

The two superstars traded blows early on, but Scott demonstrated his inventive offense soon after, including this stellar jump kick to the face that saw Scott leaping high into the air and then hitting Strong head-on…literally.

Wait for it…@swerveconfident can definitely hang with the champ. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/c3Dk9z3Wtb — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 10, 2019

Then Scott hit a few more impressive moves, including the elbow from the turnbuckle below.

That said, Strong was impressive too, and ended up catching Scott in midair and unleashing this number, which you can see below.

Ultimately Strong pulled out the victory thanks to his buddies on ringside, but we cannot wait to see what Strong and Scott can do together next time they match up in the ring.

You can find the full card and the official description for tonight’s NXT below.

Walter vs Kushida

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs. Drew Gulack

Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah Swerve Scott

“NXT’s live two-hour premiere on USA was one for the ages, from the shocking returns of Finn Bálor and Tommaso Ciampa to the three thrilling championship battles that had the NXT Universe on the edge of their seats. The action heats up once again this week, with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak putting his title on the line against Lio Rush. The Man of The Hour was impressive in his win over Oney Lorcan to earn the opportunity, but can he overcome the ruthless Philadelphia Stretcher? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA!”

NXT airs every Wednesday on USA Network, and let us know what you thought of the show in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!