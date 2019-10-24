NXT’s Roderick Strong Retains North American Championship

Thanks to Roderick Strong attempting to interrupt last week’s match between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic last week, William Regal made a new match for this week that puts Strong against both Lee and Dijakovic for the North American Championship, and it was entertaining a match as you would expect from these three superstars. Someone had to come out the winner though, and after a hard-fought match the North American Champion is still Roderick Strong.

This was one hell of a match, with all three competitors giving their all. Keith Lee showed off his impressive strength several times and even teamed up with Dijakovic to knock down Strong at one point before both went back into the ring to finish the match they started last week.

That resulted in an amazing back and forth, including a dive from Lee over the ropes. Lee ended up bringing Dijakovic down on the mat from the turnbuckle, but before he could capitlize he was kicked in the face by Strong, who took the opportunity to pin him.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

“After The Undisputed ERA took out The Velveteen Dream and NXT General Manager William Regal made Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic’s rubber match a battle to determine NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong’s next challenger, Strong attempted to take matters into his own hands. The champion interfered in the battle, attacking both Superstars to ensure there would be no victor. Regal, however, was ready to make sure Strong’s title would be on the line. Therefore, Strong will defend the NXT North American Title against both Lee and Dijakovic this week on NXT. Can he fend off both titanic challengers? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

