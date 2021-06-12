NXT Report Suggests Interest in Bringing Samoa Joe Back

✖

WWE has made a number of releases over the past few months, and there were some very surprising names included in those, though one of the most surprising was undoubtedly Samoa Joe. Joe was currently doing commentary but many assumed when he was medically cleared he would return to the ring. That never happened though, and he was released from his contract. Fans were shocked, to say the least, but a new report from Fightful Select says that there is supposedly a push backstage to get him back in NXT, where he had a very successful run (via 411Mania).

The report says that several talent and staff have said they've heard NXT has an interest in bringing Samoa Joe back to the black and gold brand. Fightful says more than six talents in the company and another one outside the company have heard NXT is looking to bring Joe back in, and it would be as in-ring talent and not as a commentator.

The report does note that those talent and staff that have heard about the interest in Joe's return are referring to the brand in general and not a specific executive or power figure.

Some who have heard these rumors believe it is going to happen, but obviously, there's nothing concrete yet. There have also recently been rumors about backstage push to bring back Aleister Black, but again, those are merely rumors at this point as well.

Joe hadn't wrestled in WWE in quite some time, and initially stopped because of an injury. Even when he seemed ready to go though WWE didn't put him back into an in-ring role, instead having him join the announce team. He excelled there too though, which is why his release was all the more surprising since he was killing the new role he had even while fans were also wanting to see him back in the ring.

Having Joe back in NXT couldn't really happen at a better time, as he would join a roster full of amazing talent, and much of that talent rose to prominence or joined the brand after he departed, so he would have plenty of exciting fresh matchups to jump into.

I mean, just think about a Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe feud, or a Bronson Reed vs Joe. You could also go with names like LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Kyle O'Reilly, Dexter Lumis, and more, not to mention Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano.

Hopefully, this happens, but let us know what you want to see if Joe returns to NXT in the comments