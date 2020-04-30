NXT Reveals Debut Date for Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross

✖

Tonight's NXT featured some big matches and even Candice LeRae's heel in-ring debut. That said, fans are still wondering when they will finally see the long-awaited NXT debut of new additions to the roster Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross. Tonight we finally learned when they will debut on the black and gold brand, and thankfully it's right around the corner. That's right, next week's NXT will see these two stars make their presence felt in the ring and not just in vignettes, and on tonight's NXT we got one last tease before their big reveal, which you can watch in the video below.

The tease featured the ravens, rough footage, and creepy music that the past ones have had, and the Tick tock message continues to be a consistent theme. This time though we got a full view of both stars, though we aren't sure if Bourdeaux will also be changing her name.

Karrion Kross used to be Killer Kross, and we know that thanks to a WWE shirt that went up online. We haven't seen one for Bourdeaux yet, but the good news is we don't have to wait much longer to find out.

You can see the full teaser below.

"Tick tock.

Next week,

The clock 𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖕𝖘.

#WWENXT ⌛"

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Keith Lee puts the NXT North American Title on the line against Damian Priest, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair steps in the ring with Mia Yim for the first time in more than five years and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continues with Drake Maverick facing Tony Nese and more tonight on USA network at 8/7 C!"

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Damian Priest

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Tony Nese

Are you excited for their big debut? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

